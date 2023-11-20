Newcastle Herald
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

The Fren family of Newcastle are back with three laugh-out-loud episodes of Travel Guides

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated November 20 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The hilarious Fren family from Newcastle are recognised the world over courtesy of their starring role in Channel 9 reality show Travel Guides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.