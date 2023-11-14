How to increase your workers' compensation claim's chance of success

Workers' compensation claims can be confusing to make, but it is vital these claims are handled correctly to make sure you receive the compensation you are entitled to. Picture Shutterstock

Any workplace-sustained injury can have a long-lasting physical or emotional impact on your life. Luckily, workers' compensation is in place to provide much-needed financial relief in these circumstances. But what can you do to give your workers' compensation claim a higher chance of success?

What is workers' compensation?

Workers' compensation is a form of insurance that provides financial compensation to employees who have suffered an injury or illness during the course of their employment. This financial compensation comes in the form of medical payments, wage replacements, and more.



Typically, your employer will make workers' compensation insurance payments in order to provide such financial support in the event a workers' compensation claim is made against them.

Making a successful claim

Workers' compensation claims can be complex and confusing to make, but it is vital these claims are handled correctly in order for you to receive the compensation you are entitled to. We've compiled the following tips to ensure your claim has the best chance of success possible.

Report the incident as soon as possible

The first step to making a successful workers' compensation claim is to report the accident or injury to your employer as soon as you can. Once reported, your employer can begin providing the necessary support and assistance. An early incident report will also benefit your claim.

Seek early medical treatment

Your medical records will be requested by the court during your claim, and having these dated as close to the incident as possible will help your case. You will also need to submit your medical certificate to your employer within 30 days of the incident to avoid the possibility of your claim being rejected.



While seeking early medical treatment is crucial, it's equally important to consult with a medical expert who specialises in workplace injuries. These experts can provide professional opinions on the extent of your injuries, potential long-term effects, and the necessary treatment plan.

Keep detailed records

In workers' compensation claims, the more detail you can provide, the better chance you have of success. Ensure all documentation including medical reports, witness statements and the incident report itself have as much detail as possible. It is also important to keep track of all medical appointments, treatments and expenses related to your injury or illness.



You should also keep a thorough record of all communication related to your claim. This includes emails, letters, and phone conversations with your employer, their insurance company, and any legal representatives. Such documentation can be invaluable should any disputes or challenges arise during your claim process.

Provide detailed information

When filing your workers' compensation claim, make sure you provide clear, extensive information regarding the circumstances of the incident or illness, the full extent of your suffering and any financial losses you have incurred. The more information you provide, and the more detailed it is, the better chance of success you have.

Attend all medical examinations

WorkCover may require you to attend further medical examinations for their own records and procedures. If this is the case, it is important you attend all of them.

Understand your rights

It is important that you know what rights you have when filing a workers' compensation claim so that you can ensure that your claim is handled properly by your employer and their insurance company. These rights include understanding what type of coverage you are eligible for under the law (including medical expenses, disability payments, etc.), having access to quality legal representation throughout the process (if needed), being informed about any decisions made regarding your case (such as denials or settlements), and having access to all relevant paperwork throughout the process so that you can track progress on your case at any time.

Know the deadlines

Different states have specific deadlines for filing workers' compensation claims. Make sure you're aware of these deadlines and adhere to them diligently. Missing a deadline could jeopardise your chances of a successful claim.

Seek legal assistance

Workers' compensation lawyers specialise in cases of this kind and can be an invaluable asset to have on your side during the legal process. They can offer advice and expertise that you would not be able to find anywhere else. Hiring a workers' compensation lawyer could be the element needed for your claim to be successful.

Conclusion