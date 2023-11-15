Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
SafeWork NSW to inspect Port Stephens oyster farms

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 15 2023 - 4:00pm
President of the NSW Farmers, Port Stephens branch and oyster farmer Matt Burgoyne. Picture by Peter Lorimer
President of the NSW Farmers, Port Stephens branch and oyster farmer Matt Burgoyne. Picture by Peter Lorimer

WITH Christmas around the corner, it's one of the busiest times of the year for oyster farmers, but it's been tough for Port Stephens after a deadly disease wiped out their racks.

