Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Hunter Ageing Alliance meeting to discuss Housing Older People Project and homelessness

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated November 16 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2024 NSW Senior Australian of the Year, Dr John Ward, co-founder of the Hunter Ageing Alliance. Picture by NADS/Salty Dingo.
2024 NSW Senior Australian of the Year, Dr John Ward, co-founder of the Hunter Ageing Alliance. Picture by NADS/Salty Dingo.

THE pressing issues of housing insecurity, homelessness and the housing affordability crisis in Newcastle must be addressed and we cannot wait for government, says geriatrician Dr John Ward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.