Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Our People

Education legend Kip McGrath given surprise REVS painting for his birthday

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
November 15 2023 - 4:00pm
Kip McGrath and his wife Lillie with a Mitch Revs artwork of him that she secretly commissioned for his 77th birthday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Kip McGrath and his wife Lillie with a Mitch Revs artwork of him that she secretly commissioned for his 77th birthday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

When legendary Newcastle businessman Kip McGrath showed up at Mitch Revs gallery on Union Street in The Junction on Wednesday morning, he was expecting to view a new art show.

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music.

