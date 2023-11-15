Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Kris Lees with steely focus for first win in The Hunter

By Craig Kerry
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Lees-trained Spring Stakes hope Kind Words works at Newcastle Racecourse with Mal Ollerton on Wednesday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Kris Lees-trained Spring Stakes hope Kind Words works at Newcastle Racecourse with Mal Ollerton on Wednesday. Picture by Simone De Peak

Kris Lees hasn't won his home track's biggest race yet, but he hasn't been far away either in three of the four editions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.