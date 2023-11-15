RYAN Beisty was the first player Josh Morgan contacted after his appointment as coach of the Newcastle Falcons.
The home-grown small forward was the foundation piece in Morgan's project to build a roster capable of winning a NBL1 East championships.
As teammates they helped steer the Falcons to a title in 2018 - Morgan's last year as a player.
If Morgan was to repeat that feat in his maiden season in charge, retaining Beisty was a priority.
The 198cm three man made the league's All-Star Five for a second straight season after stacking the statistic sheet at both ends of the court.
The 28-year-old averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and 1.65 blocks per game to propel the Falcons to the first round of the play-offs, where they went down to the Centre of Excellence 103-71.
"Ryan offers so much at both ends of the floor," said Morgan, who was appointed two weeks ago. "He has that internal drive but he is not a showboat at all. He wants to win, he wants to contribute. His willingness defensively sets the tone for everyone. His work rate on the back of that is contagious.
"His retention was a crucial first part for us."
Beisty didn't take a lot of convincing to return for a third straight season.
"I'm happy to be back and am looking to build on what we have done in the past couple of years," Beisty said. "Having Josh on board as coach, a former player and club legend, is pretty exciting too. He knows the game inside out and he has the respect of all the players."
The Falcons finished the regular season in eighth with a 14-8 win-loss record, but were only a win outside the top four.
"Last season, we showed in patches how good we could be," Beisty said. "And there were patches where we were average. I want to win a championship. The group feels that way to."
MORE IN SPORT:
Another all-star, Myles Cherry, is next on Morgan's list.
Cherry, after commuting from Merimbula last season is back living in Newcastle, but has received interest from other clubs.
"I have been pretty open about what I'd like to do and how I think Ryan and Myles can help us," Morgan said. "Also, how I think we can help them get to another level. That is our challenge.
"I have caught up with most of the group from last season. Hopefully we can bring in a couple of guys and build our depth. We think we are pretty close with a couple."
The 2024 season tip-off has been put back until April, leaving nearly five month to prepare.
However, Morgan is keen to get going and will hold an open scrummage on Sunday at Newcastle Basketball Stadium from 5pm.
"We will see who is keen and we will start implementing some principles," Morgan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.