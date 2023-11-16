The region's richest horse race - the Newcastle Herald Hunter - returns to Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday and with it, the popular Fashions on the Field competition.
Herald publisher ACM has formed a partnership with Racing NSW which includes naming rights for the $1 million race previously known as The Hunter.
The Newcastle Herald Hunter 1300-metre race headlines an exciting 10-race metropolitan standalone meeting at Broadmeadow. And the total prizemoney? In excess of $2.5 million.
But for many, race day is really about Fashions on the Field, which this year will be held on the Courtyard Lawn.
Charlestown Square sponsors the event and its resident stylist Natalie Baker leads a judging panel comprising Rundle Tailoring Newcastle's Andrew Rundle, and writer and social commentator Laura Jackel. Breakfast radio host Ducko is the MC.
"Obviously spring racing is about fashion and fun and glamour, but going to the races gives you a chance to experiment with your style a little bit more, and that's what we look for as judges," Baker told the Newcastle Herald.
"The races give you the chance to be a little bit louder, more creative and more glamorous than what you wear every day."
At this year's Charlestown Square Ladies Day in September, the Fashions on the Field line-up showed that people were "taking the attention to detail to the next level".
"Outfits were very carefully considered - theming the hat with the outfit and the accessories really tied the whole look back in together," Baker said.
"It's nice to see people not only following fashion and following the trends, but also adapting them to suit their own style and what they want to portray on the day.
"You can give a nod to the fashion of the season but push those boundaries a bit further by adding a splash of colour, or perhaps adding some accessories that would normally clash with an everyday outfit but on race day really pops.
"That's what we're looking for, as judges. Looking at everyone's outfits from top to toe and seeing what individuality they apply."
And men needn't feel left out. There's plenty they can do to stand out from the pack on race day.
"What we're seeing with the men is theming from top to toe and a lot more diversity than we used to," Baker said.
"Even if there's just a little hint of sock showing, they will make sure that it represents their outfit as a whole.
"Men are looking at different fabrics and textures, and different colours too. We're seeing green come through, brown suits with a little pinstripe, or chequered, making a return, you know, something that adds an edge to their outfit.
"You don't have to have a matching jacket and pants, you can bring a sports coat into it and a different textured waistcoat and pants."
Newcastle Jockey Club chief executive officer Duane Dowell said Saturday's The Newcastle Herald Hunter was an opportunity to "showcase what's great about Newcastle and Hunter Valley".
"It's an event which continues to grow year on year in terms of popularity and relevance," he told the Herald.
"Each year we're getting better quality horses racing for that million-dollar prize.
"We can judge the depth by what horses miss out. To get into the race this year, you've got to be better than last year."
In addition to the numerous pop-up bars on-site, race day this year will also feature henna tattooing, caricature portraits, a roving jazz band and a performance by Sneaky Sound System following the final race.
Tickets can be booked online at newcastleracecourse.com.au. And if you'd prefer to leave the car at home, jump on the free shuttle bus service which will be running from 11am to 7pm on a continuous loop between Newcastle Interchange and Newcastle Racecourse.
