Sunday, 19 November 2023
Greg and Sylvia Ray publish 14th Newcastle book of historic images

By Greg Ray
November 19 2023 - 12:00pm
The Premier Hotel in Broadmeadow in the 1940s.
Then Again, the 14th book by wife Sylvia and me, owes its existence to our friend, amateur photographer and history enthusiast Pete Smith, who has for some years wanted to work with us on a book that would include some of his "picture in picture" and "then and now" style photo projects. This is that book.

