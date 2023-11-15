Economists have long pondered measures to control inflation, including raising interest rates and increasing unemployment, both of which are designed to leave people with less money to spend and thus reducing demand and hopefully lowering inflation. Both approaches are socially destructive, unfair, and have limited effect on inflation. This is because those being targeted are generally the ones, like the 30 per cent of home buyers in mortgage stress, with less spending capacity. The idiocy of this approach should be apparent because the big spenders in our society, the ones doing most to drive inflation, are due to get a tax cut that will enhance their capacity to spend even more.