Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes November 16 2023

By Letters to the Editor
November 16 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A government artist's impression of what could be built at Honeysuckle HQ.
A government artist's impression of what could be built at Honeysuckle HQ.

I COMPLETELY agree with Bradley Perrett's vision for the remaining Honeysuckle development ("Honeysuckle idea simply sucks", Newcastle Herald, 10/11), the supposed centrepiece of the city's waterfront development. No one would deny the need for more social and affordable housing, but not on the remaining section of Honeysuckle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help