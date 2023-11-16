Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Our People

Norah Head Lighthouse Reserve: lighthouse keeper descendants join community group

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacki Lamphee and Matthew Smith have joined the Norah Head Lighthouse Reserve Community Liaison Group. Picture supplied
Jacki Lamphee and Matthew Smith have joined the Norah Head Lighthouse Reserve Community Liaison Group. Picture supplied

DESCENDANTS of keepers of the iconic Norah Head Lighthouse have returned to the beacon of their childhood to keep it shining bright for years to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.