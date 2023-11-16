DESCENDANTS of keepers of the iconic Norah Head Lighthouse have returned to the beacon of their childhood to keep it shining bright for years to come.
Matthew Smith and Jacki Lamphee are both direct descendants of two of the previous lighthouse keepers and have put their hand up to join the Norah Head Reserve Community Liaison Group.
Mrs Lamphee lived in one of the cottages in the early 1980s when her father John Byles was assistant lighthouse keeper.
"Dad worked there until I was about 10 and my friends would always say it was so fun visiting our house, it felt like we were living in the middle of nowhere, but it was great," she said.
"We used to come home from school and run down to the beach and swim and play and have free rein there."
The state government appointed Crown Lands manager Reflections in July as the new caretaker of Norah Head Lighthouse Reserve, which includes the lighthouse, three accommodation cottages and the new nature reserve.
The 14 member liaison group is made up of nine members of the Norah Head community and volunteers, as well as Crown Lands and local government representatives.
It's designed to enable community input and better communication about the management of the lighthouse and reserve.
Mr Smith's great grandfather Clifford worked for more than three decades as a lighthouse keeper, the last 12 years of which were spent at Norah Head.
His father Ted also lived in one of the lighthouse keeper's cottages with Clifford in the early '60s, following the death of his mum.
Recently, Mr Smith discovered that his grandfather, William 'Bill' Smith was also a lighthouse keeper at Norah Heath from 1966 to 1968 as a relief keeper, while his great, great grandfather William Smith Senior was a lighthouse keeper there twice.
"It's just amazing, and I was talking to dad about it, there are so few lighthouses today that are so publicly accessible - you can go to Norah and have a picnic, or stay there and go to a concert, whereas so many other lighthouses are remote," Mr Smith said.
"To have that iconic location that is so beautiful and be able to go into the lighthouse and look at the photographs and the art deco tiles then climb up the stairs and look up and down the coast ... it's just magical."
Mr Smith said it was "emotional, humbling and special" to visit the lighthouse and see black and white photos of his great grandfather on display.
"I used to go there a lot as a kid and the funniest thing was that for years I heard the story that my grandfather had fallen off the roof of the lighthouse and I thought he must have been Superman, but then I later found out that he had fallen off the roof of the stables (which today serve as the kiosk)," he said.
Crown Lands executive director of land and asset management Greg Sullivan said it was an asset to have Mr Smith and Mrs Lamphee join the community liaison group.
"We have gathered a group of people with different professional and life experiences, but they all share a passion to continue to maintain and nurture the reserve for the continued use of the NSW public and local communities," he said.
Member for Wyong David Harris said the group would play a crucial role in ensuring the reserve was cared for into the future.
"Anyone who has visited Norah Head Lighthouse Reserve knows what a magnificent place it is and why it holds a special place in the community's heart," he said.
Reflections chief executive officer Nick Baker said it was a privilege to be appointed as caretaker and looked forward to working with the group.
"Norah Head Lighthouse Reserve is a part of the social fabric of the Central Coast community and beyond and has been maintained beautifully by a dedicated group of volunteers, with who we will continue to work alongside to ensure that it remains the jewel in the crown for the community," he said.
