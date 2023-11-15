A Sydney man has admitted to large-scale drug supply after he was found in possession of about 1kg of ice and $40,000 in cash in Newcastle earlier this year.
Kevin Song, 31, will face Newcastle District Court on December 14 to get a sentencing date, after he pleaded guilty in the local court on Wednesday to one count each of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Song and his co-accused, Jae Son, were arrested in a Hunter Street carpark in March as part of a police strike force investigation into a suspected drug supply operation between Sydney and Newcastle.
Mr Son, who is on Supreme Court bail and has not yet entered any pleas to a string of similar charges, will face Newcastle Local Court again on December 6.
IN THE NEWS:
According to court documents filed in Song's matter, police found 983.4g of methylamphetamine and $40,000 cash - believed to be the proceeds of crime - when they arrested the Homebush West man just after 1pm on March 22.
Song remains in custody as he awaits sentencing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.