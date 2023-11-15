A MAN has been stabbed in the torso and police are hunting an "unknown number" of assailants who tried to force their way into his house earlier that morning.
Officers were called to a home on Melbourne Road at Broadmeadow after reports of an assault about 4am on Wednesday.
Newcastle police found a 25-year-old man at the scene suffering a stab wound to his torso.
NSW Ambulance paramedics also rushed to the home and treated the man at the scene, before he was taken to John Hunter Hospital.
Police said he was in a stable condition at the time.
Detectives were told an "unknown number" of people attempted to force their way into the Melbourne Road house earlier in the morning.
They then returned and assaulted the man, police were told.
A crime scene was set up while officers investigate the incident, and they are searching for the offenders.
As investigations continue, anyone with information has been urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
