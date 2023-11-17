2 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Quintessentially Cooks Hill, this gorgeous turn of the century terrace is located in the hquiet enclave of Gibson Street.
Nestled behind a leafy backdrop, the home has been faithfully restored throughout and offers the private tranquility of this amazing location with the convenience and practicality of living in what is one of Newcastle's most desired locations.
Set over two levels, you are immediately greeted by a combination of lead light windows and feature brickwork of the classic verandah.
Once inside, the warmth continues with a beautiful lounge with polished boards and ornate fireplace that lead out in to the large eat-in modernised kitchen and oversized bathroom and laundry.
Upstairs both bedrooms are generously proportioned with plenty of light and space with the master suite having its own protected north facing balcony.
Other features include classic period features throughout.
Fabulous street appeal. Internal laundry. Bright sunny courtyard.
Excellent rear lane access and generous parking. Short walk to an array of cafes and shops. Easy walk to light rail.
"A major benefit of this property is the rear lane access to secure drive-in courtyard making this property a sensational terrace," listing agent Darren Penn from Ray White Newcastle Lake Macquarie said.
"The location is ideal for the buyer wanting to take advantage of the Cooks Hill lifestyle."
Pest and building reports available.
