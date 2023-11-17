5 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
Straight from the pages of Hamilton's history books, the splendid Edwardian mansion "Fettercairn" is being offered to the market for the first time in over two decades.
Built in 1903/4, by the Gow family of Gow & Co Drapers and Milliners in Beaumont Street, the home was erected as a statement of the family's success and prosperity.
Sometime later, the home was sold and became a private hospital for 50 years - with 17 midwifery beds where many a Novocastrian has been born.
Over the intervening years between its sale in 1978 to today, the home served as a private residence/doctors surgery, then an art gallery - hosting up to 75 exhibitions - and back to a private residence again, over which time it has been extensively restored inside and out to an exceptional standard whilst maintaining the integrity and charm of its era.
No expense was spared to display the Gow's family fortune when Fettercairn was built, which you can still marvel at to this day.
The property's rich history and intricate details are evident in its features, including six working fireplaces with marble surrounds, vintage colored glass in tall casement windows and soaring pressed metal ceilings above wide kauri floorboards and extra-wide skirtings and architraves accenting each room.
Each of the bedrooms are of Victorian proportions and the formal living and dining rooms are simply breathtaking, adorned with exquisite William Morris wallpaper paying homage to the intricate period detail of these rooms.
Additionally, both front verandahs feature decorative wrought-iron lacework while ornate transom windows and sidelights embellish the front door.
The home includes a practical eat-in kitchen with modern range and 2 updated bathrooms (the main with claw foot bath).
While the home is currently configured as 6 bedrooms and a study, the flexible floorplan offers buyers the opportunity to tailor it to their own needs.
In the backyard of this 1,033sqm block, you could be forgiven for thinking you are in the country.
As you step onto the bricked courtyard, the expansive lawns unfold before you, creating an urban oasis that feels like a slice of rural heaven.
The crowning jewel is a thriving, large Hass avocado tree, its branches heavy with fruit, nourished by the chicken coop beneath.
The property's bore water pump and fertile soil will inspire garden enthusiasts to cultivate their own fruit and vegetables here, while those preferring other outdoor pursuits might set up a cricket pitch or put in a pool STCA.
This oft-admired property is a sanctuary on the doorstep of Hamilton's vibrant food and entertainment district, as well as being mere minutes from the greenery of Gregson Park.
Kids will appreciate the short stroll to a range of schools, not to mention the popular Young People's Theatre within easy walking distance.
Add to that, the district's plentiful parks and sportsgrounds, easy bus and rail access and feeder roads to major arterial routes for an easy commute.
Today this home stands as an exciting opportunity to acquire a prestigious property with a proud history and a compelling future.
