Thursday, 16 November 2023
Feds dump $1b funding for faster rail from Newcastle to Sydney

By Michael Parris
Updated November 16 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:23pm
Planned upgrades to the Sydney-Newcastle rail line have been scrapped. File picture

The federal government has scrapped $1 billion funding for faster train services between Newcastle and Sydney as part of a national review of major infrastructure projects.

