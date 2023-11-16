Feds dump $1b funding for faster rail from Newcastle to Sydney

The federal government has scrapped $1 billion funding for faster train services between Newcastle and Sydney as part of a national review of major infrastructure projects.
The federal and state governments committed a combined $1.5 billion last year towards track improvements between Wyong and Tuggerah as part of a suite of planned "faster rail" projects which would cut 35 minutes off the journey from Newcastle to Sydney.
The projects were designed to cut the journey to two hours while the federal government worked on longer-term plans for a new high-speed rail route between the two cities.
The state government scrapped its $500 million commitment to the Wyong-Tuggerah project in the September budget, passing over responsibility for improving travel times to the new national High Speed Rail Authority.
The federal infrastructure department on Thursday published a list of projects which had been scrapped, including the Wyong-Tuggerah track upgrade, after the independent review of works in the investment pipeline.
"The review process found that there are projects that do not demonstrate merit, lack any national strategic rationale and do not meet the Australian government's national investment priorities," the review found.
"In many cases these projects are also at high risk of further cost pressures and/or delays."
The review preserved $500 million for "High Speed Rail Authority priorities", which include planning and corridor acquisition between Newcastle and Sydney.
The review report, completed after negotiations between the federal and state governments, lists the $450 million Muswellbrook bypass with two other projects in a section covering works which would "proceed through planning, with remaining funding reserved for construction".
The review said the federal government would spend $27 million on planning the bypass and "set aside" $242 million for construction.
A spokesperson for Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said the project's classification did not mean it had been delayed.
The $700 million Singleton bypass survived the review.
The Newcastle Herald understands the principal construction contractor for the Singleton project will be announced this month.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King launched the review this year after finding the investment pipeline she inherited from the former Coalition government was unsustainable and coloured by political considerations.
Committee for the Hunter chief executive Alice Thompson said the loss of $1.5 billion in funding for faster train services to Sydney was further evidence governments lacked vision on the region's role in the state and national economy.
Ms Thompson said "once again" Hunter residents had been "left in the slow lane with governments walking away from commitments for faster rail".
"If ever there was a project that could redistribute settlement more sustainably across NSW and catalyse affordable housing at scale, Sydney-Newcastle fast rail offered this," she said.
"Cuts are one response to unsustainable budgets. Investment in productive infrastructure that grows the capacity of the economy is another."
Ms Thompson said a failure to invest in infrastructure would reduce quality of life for Hunter residents and hand future governments an "expensive bill".
She said the committee was "looking to the NSW and Australian governments for a better vision on the Hunter's role in the state and national economy in the 2024 budget".
"Losing $1.5 billion in funding for growth infrastructure would be a hard knock for the Hunter when it was difficult enough to secure focus and funding in the first place.
"Continued cuts to the region do not communicate governments understand the capacity of the Hunter in driving productivity and industrial transformation or are focused on supporting coal regions through change."
MORE TO COME
