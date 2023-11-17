3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Given the sale only days ago of the penthouse apartment in the McCaffrey Wing of the Royal, an opportunity to secure the sub penthouse directly below has now presented itself for a lucky buyer.
"Offering the premium northeast corner 15th level position that showcases the very best panorama our city can offer, the spectacular coastal and working harbour vistas sweeping across the historic Newcastle East skyline to Nobbys headland, Stockton and beyond is truly breathtaking to be immersed in, there is no photo or video that can replicate the overwhelming feeling one experiences when visiting this property," listing agent Anthony Merlo of Colliers Residential said.
"The 1st thing that is fully appreciated when one inspects this building and apartment is not only the unrivalled spectacular views it offers, but the quality of construction and sheer presence of the building."
Commissioned in 2010 and built on the former Royal Newcastle Hospital site along with sister Nickson and Hannell buildings all named after wings of the original hospital, the development was a joint venture by Landcom and Mirvac property developers, well known for their quality of design and construction.
The McCaffrey building also houses the 4.5-star Novotel hotel covering its first 5 levels although all privately owned apartments offered totally separate lift access to residence apart from the hotel.
Residents have use of the Novotel's fully equipped gymnasium, heated spa pool and steam room.
Given the evolution of the city since the buildings construction in 2010 there is an abundance or cafes and restaurants all close by and its blessed location is only moments from Newcastle and Nobby's beach so one can fully immerse themselves in a carefree coastal lifestyle.
The living kitchen and dining zones have been enhanced by timber flooring creating a delightful feeling of warm on inspection.
These areas seamlessly access a glass and operable louvred balcony providing the perfect all weather entertaining area to enjoy glorious views by day, and by night.
Three spacious bedrooms all enjoy views to wake up to of a morning or be mesmerised and fall to sleep with by night.
The master bedroom is graced by a large built-in robe and ensuite, an additional bathroom plus double security car parking will leave you wanting for nothing, in what will be your dream apartment.
The Stone-topped Island kitchen with Miele gas cooktop, microwave, oven and dishwasher provided the central hub of the residence where you could find no better view to inspire your inner chef.
Mr Merlo said he and Colliers Residential Newcastle were proud to be appointed to market yet another magnificent property in the McCaffrey wing of the Royal development and believed apartment 40 would receive strong interest from buyers wanting a supreme location and build quality that the Mirvac Royal development was renowned for.
The property will be offered for sale by Auction onsite at 3.00pm on February 3rd 2024 if not sold before.
