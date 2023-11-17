"Offering the premium northeast corner 15th level position that showcases the very best panorama our city can offer, the spectacular coastal and working harbour vistas sweeping across the historic Newcastle East skyline to Nobbys headland, Stockton and beyond is truly breathtaking to be immersed in, there is no photo or video that can replicate the overwhelming feeling one experiences when visiting this property," listing agent Anthony Merlo of Colliers Residential said.