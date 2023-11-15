Pair charged over alleged Lake Macquarie shoplifting spree

Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Shoplifting spree: two charged over alleged Charlestown, Mt Hutton thefts

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:37pm
TWO people are before the courts after a Lake Macquarie police investigation into several alleged shoplifting incidents.

