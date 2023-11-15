Pair charged over alleged Lake Macquarie shoplifting spree

TWO people are before the courts after a Lake Macquarie police investigation into several alleged shoplifting incidents.
Investigators in August began examining a series of alleged incidents across shopping centres in Charlestown and Mount Hutton.
Officers swooped on Tuesday, arresting a 43-year-old and and a 32-year-old woman about 12.30pm in Charlestown.
Police took the pair to Belmont police station, searching a property on Paper Street at Gateshead while the man and woman assisted with inquiries.
"During the search, investigators allegedly located and seized several items believed to have been stolen during the incidents," police said in a statement.
The man was refused bail to face Belmont Local Court on five counts of larceny.
The woman also faced five counts of the same charge as well as possession of suspected stolen goods.
She was granted strict conditional bail, and will face Belmont Local Court on November 29.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.