Newcastle researchers are hoping to end the often lengthy "trial and error" approach to finding the right blood pressure treatment by using genetics to match the right medicine to the right person.
Timely control of blood pressure is essential to reduce serious cardiovascular emergencies and chronic heart disease.
Nearly two million Australians regularly take a medicine for high blood pressure on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
While there are many different drugs available to manage blood pressure, it's not clear which ones are best for a given individual.
Professor Murray Cairns at the University of Newcastle will use a $2.6 million grant from the Medical Research Future Fund to clinically trial a new tool to identify the drugs most likely to work for a person's genetic profile.
The tool will hopefully reduce the 'treatment odyssey' that millions of Australians face, by enabling precision medicine for high blood pressure.
This research is one of 25 exceptional projects sharing in $66 million in funding from the Albanese Government for genomics research.
More than half a billion dollars is being invested over 10 years to improve testing and diagnosis for many diseases, while reducing unnecessary interventions and health costs.
"It is always wonderful to see the expertise of the University of Newcastle's world-leading researchers recognised," Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said.
"I am pleased to see this groundbreaking genomic study rewarded by the Albanese Labor Government through a Medical Research Future Fund grant. Congratulations to Professor Murray Cairns and his team. Millions of Australians stand to benefit from this important work."
Health Minister Mark Butler said the ground breaking research was more proof that Australian researchers were the best in the world.
"The first step to prevention and treatment is diagnosis, and genomics hold the promise of providing earlier and more certain diagnoses for a range of conditions like high blood pressure.
"Many Australians will know the difficulty of controlling high blood pressure and the serious effects it can have on health. This project will utilise the power of genetic profiling to help ensure the best possible treatment for those living with high blood pressure," he said.
"We are living through a supercharged period of discovery that promises to extend the health and wellbeing of Australians, and the Albanese Government is proud to fund this important work."
