Your Weekender reads: city style-setters; John Waters; Kevin McCloud; Georgia Maher; Lizotte's Wayne Rogers and James Hingston

See what's inside the Herald Weekender, November 18.
Newcastle is one good-looking city, and its homes and gardens are being made even more amazing thanks to some innovative businesses. Lisa Cugnetto talks to the creative people behind some exciting - and colourful - city businesses.
Former Newcastle journalist Georgia Maher has combined her love of food and travel to make Hungry for More: Spain, a stunning debut documentary that goes to air on Sunday on the SBS Food channel.
Wayne Rogers and James Hingston have hit the ground running as the new owners of Lizotte's at Lambton. Jim Kellar finds out what's on the menu and in the wings.
John Waters has turned his love of '60s British music into his latest show, Radio Luxembourg, which is coming to Lizotte's. He tells Josh Leeson how "pirate radio" introduced him to his greatest love: music.
The popular host of Grand Designs UK is headed for Newcastle with his show Home Truths. As Lisa Rockman discovers, McCloud is a man of many interests. Death metal anyone?
The waterfront institution in Wickham, first based at Stockton, has been a haven for sailors visiting the Port of Newcastle for the past 150 years. Mike Scanlon visits the mission.
From the Williamtown Air Show to the Australia in Space exhibition at Newcastle Museum, things are looking up for the weekend. See what's on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.