Police have charged two teenage boys after an employee was allegedly bashed and had his car stolen during a robbery gone wrong at Raymond Terrace.
Officers were called to a licensed venue on Benjamin Lee Drive about 11.35pm on Tuesday.
Police said the officers were told the duo had been caught stealing alcohol from behind the bar, and were approached by a staff member.
The 38-year-old man working at the time was allegedly "punched several times", police said.
The two men fled the scene in a silver 2011 Mazda 2, which belonged to the employee.
Ambulance paramedics also rushed to the business and treated the employee for swelling and bruising to his face.
Port Stephens and Hunter police set up a crime scene, which was combed for forensic clues.
Police first found the Mazda 2 in Heatherbrae at about 9pm on Wednesday. A pursuit continued for almost 15 kilometres and ended in Campvale, where they arrested two teenagers.
A 16-year-old, who was driving the car, was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company to steal; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; and police pursuit driving at speed without stopping. He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
A 13-year-old passenger was charged with being carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
Both teens were refused bail and will appear at a children's court on Thursday.
As investigations continue and police work to identify the late-night assailants, anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
