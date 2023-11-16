Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigate after two men bash Raymond Terrace pub worker

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 16 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were called late on Tuesday night. File picture
Police were called late on Tuesday night. File picture

Police have charged two teenage boys after an employee was allegedly bashed and had his car stolen during a robbery gone wrong at Raymond Terrace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.