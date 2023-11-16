Sydney Flames bringing taste of WNBL to Newcastle in three-day tour

Newcastle's aspiring basketballers will be able to get up close and personal with some of the country's best players when the Sydney Flames spend three days in the region during December.
Representatives from the WNBL club, including Newcastle product Lara McSpadden, will be in town from December 1 to 3 in a move welcomed by Newcastle Basketball general manager Matt Neason.
"Newcastle Basketball have had an association partnership with the Sydney Flames and Sydney Kings for a couple of years now, so it's really exciting to have the Flames coming to town for a promotional visit," Neason said.
"Lara McSpadden is a Newcastle junior, Abi Curtin played NBL1 for the Falcons this year, and we've had Newcastle juniors such as Katie Ebzery, Chyra Evans and Cassidy McLean represent the Flames in recent years, so we've always felt a strong connection with the Flames.
"We've organised a couple of primary school appearances for them, an open training session at Newcastle Basketball Stadium, where we'll invite coaches from our junior clubs and representative teams to come in and watch, and the Flames will run a girls coaching clinic with us on the Sunday morning."
The Flames are headed to Wallsend South Public School and Charlestown South Public School on the first day of their tour and will wrap up proceedings with a fan signing session at Newcastle Basketball Stadium following a clinic there on December 3.
