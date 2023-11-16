Jets hoping to seal deal with Emily van Egmond ahead of City clash

The Newcastle Jets are believed to be deep in contract talks with Emily van Egmond and pending paperwork could unleash the home-grown Matildas star against Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
The club has previously expressed their desire to sign the 30-year-old midfielder to a guest stint this A-League campaign if a deal could be struck.
Van Egmond, whose dad Gary coaches the Jets women, plays for San Diego in the United States but returned to Newcastle last week following Wave's semi-final exit in the National Women's Soccer League.
The 137-times-capped Matilda would provide a welcome boost should the club be able to ink a deal before the round-five clash with competition giants City.
The Dudley Redhead United Football Club junior is one of the Matildas' most experienced players and overcame a debilitating back injury to play a pivotal role as Australia reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time this year.
She was handed the keys to the city of Newcastle following her efforts at the World Cup, where the Matildas played in front of sell-out home crowds and ignited a women's sports movement.
Van Egmond debuted for the Jets as a 15-year-old in 2008 and still holds the record as the club's youngest player to take the field in A-League.
Appearances at four World Cups and two Olympics have followed, and she has her sights set on the Paris Games next year should the Matildas qualify.
Van Egmond has had 59 outings for the Jets across several seasons and last represented her home-town team during a guest stint in 2021-22.
The Newcastle Herald understands the club are also in talks with striker Sarina Bolden, who famously scored The Philippines' first World Cup goal this year in a 1-0 win against New Zealand.
Both internationals would be welcome additions against an unbeaten City as the Jets aim to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to Melbourne Victory in Melbourne last weekend.
Newcastle are also sweating on the returns of fearless leader Cassidy Davis and hired gun Melina Ayres.
Davis' unbeaten record run of 132 consecutive A-League outings was brought to an end last weekend due to a foot infection while Ayres has missed the past two games due to a hip issue that could keep her sidelined on Sunday.
Newcastle have never beaten City in 13 previous exchanges.
Second-placed City are unbeaten on 10 points after four starts while the Jets, on four points, are caught in a three-way tussle for sixth position with Central Coast and Western United.
