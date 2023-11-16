Newcastle Heraldsport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Sport/Football

Jets hoping to seal deal with Emily van Egmond ahead of City clash

By Renee Valentine
Updated November 17 2023 - 8:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond could be back in Newcastle Jets colours on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond could be back in Newcastle Jets colours on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak

The Newcastle Jets are believed to be deep in contract talks with Emily van Egmond and pending paperwork could unleash the home-grown Matildas star against Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.