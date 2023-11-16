AS air craft soars the sky above, heavy traffic is expected down below around the Hunter this weekend, as a result of the 2023 Newcastle Williamtown Air Show.
City of Newcastle and the Royal Australian Air Force will host Saturday's non-ticketed event, featuring flying displays off Nobbys Beach from 10am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 4pm, with viewing areas at Nobbys Beach, Foreshore Park or Stockton Parklands at Pitt Street Reserve and Griffith Park East.
Attendees are being urged to plan ahead with up to 100,000 people expected to attend. Public transport will be operating with additional bus, light rail and ferry services in place for the day.
Free park and ride shuttle buses will operate between McDonald Jones Stadium and Newcastle CBD. Stadium pick-up and drop-off will occur on Turton Road and run at five-to-10-minute intervals throughout the day.
As crowds travel to and from viewing locations, motorists should expect heavy traffic approaching Newcastle East and Stockton and are advised to follow the direction of traffic controllers and signage and allow extra travel time.
Wharf Road will close at Argyle Street for accessible parking between Argyle Street and Watt Street roundabout. An Accessible Parking Permit is required to gain access.
The Stockton and Newcastle breakwaters will also be closed for the duration of the event.
Heavy pedestrian traffic is expected around the CBD and foreshore before, during and after the Air Show and motorists travelling in the area are advised to exercise caution.
On Sunday, November 19, the RAAF Base at Williamtown will open from 9am to 4pm for a ticketed, non-flying Open Day.
All access to the event is via assigned event ticket parking to either Raymond Terrace or RAAF Base Park and Ride Shuttle Buses.
Motorists going directly to the open day will need to access the on-base parking via Cabbage Tree Road or Nelson Bay Road. Parking cannot be accessed via Medowie Road from the north. Traffic marshals will help with parking and a shuttle bus will operate between the car park and the Open Day display.
The dedicated park and ride shuttle buses will operate from Raymond Terrace with free parking on grass adjacent to the Council Chambers and Market Place shopping mall.
Enter through Bourke Street Raymond Terrace. This is recommended for visitors from Raymond Terrace and the north. A free shuttle service will operate to and from the Open Day starting at 8am. The last bus will leave at 3pm.
Bus services on routes 136 and 145 will run to the RAAF Base Williamtown. Passengers should use the bus stop on Nelson Bay Road just to the south of the Medowie Road/Nelson Bay Road roundabout to get to the event.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place to safely facilitate the event. Motorists should expect delays and allow additional travel time around the RAAF Base at Williamtown and Newcastle Airport and in particular Cabbage Tree Road, Tomago Road, Nelson Bay Road and Richardson Road.
Medowie Road will be closed between Nelson Bay Road and Richardson Road from 6am on Sunday, reopening at 5pm.
