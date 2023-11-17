Newcastle Herald
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Four-way stop signs: Who has right of way in NSW, and other misunderstood Road Rules

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated November 17 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We need to talk about these four-way stop signs, Newcastle
We need to talk about these four-way stop signs, Newcastle

There's nothing like hitting the road in your home town to inspire feelings across the gamut of human emotion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics news column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.