We need to talk about these four-way stop signs, Newcastle

I think it's something to do with the isolating effect of driving in a modern car that's comfortable and quiet, where the bluetooth only ever plays the songs that we like. In that environment, it's easy to feel insulated in our little bubble on wheels, while we navigate one of the most complicated activities of our adult lives; namely, processing a minefield of road rules and information at inhuman speed (literally) while all of these other absolute lunatics in their own bubbles seem to go at it with the improvisational zeal of a jazz drummer with a caffeine drip.

