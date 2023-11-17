New owners of Newcastle's 48 Watt Street reveal plans for venue

The new owners of Newcastle venue 48 Watt Street have been revealed.
The collective of seven buyers, who are prominent in Newcastle's hospitality and wedding industries, are set to relaunch the former church building after purchasing it for an undisclosed sum in October.
A string of record-breaking results were recorded across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie this week, including the sale a whole-floor penthouse in The Royal Apartment complex overlooking Newcastle Beach.
The property sold for more than $8.3 million just days before it was due to officially hit the market.
There was another big result this week following the sale of a luxury home in New Lambton set on almost 2000 square metres.
The modernist-inspired home at 54 Addison Road broke the suburb record after it secured a sale price of almost $5 million.
A suburb record was also broken in Lake Macquarie following the sale of an ex-display home in Teralba.
The Mojo Homes project in the Billy's Lookout development sold for a whopping $1.75 million.
On the flipside, home ownership is slipping further away for first-home buyers after new data revealed the high level of income required to afford a house or unit in Newcastle.
The minimum household income required to buy a house in Newcastle was $237,103 (based on a median value of $962,711) according to Finder.
One of New Lambton's grand old dames has hit the market.
Built in 1927, the stately home on Russell Road is believed to have been constructed by the Bramble family who were significant business operators in Newcastle.
The transformation of Hunter Street Mall continues with a luxury penthouse in inner-city Newcastle listed for sale this week.
Due for completion in late 2026, the penthouse in The Beverly development hit the market for sale via expressions of interest.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
