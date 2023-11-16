Newcastle Herald
Friday, 17 November 2023
Letters

Letters and short takes November 17 2023

By Letters to the Editor
November 17 2023 - 4:30am
Melbourne Cup day offers a fitting alternative date for Australia Day
WHEN Australia decides to become a Republic, the date of Australia Day will have to be changed as a consequence. What about the first Tuesday in November?

