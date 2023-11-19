Why do corporations get to ride roughshod?

I THOUGHT that, in my 78 years on this earth, I had seen and heard just about everying. Then, I turn on the TV and hear the refugees (and people held in detention for other reasons) are to be released into the community. The government decided on this when it deemed that these people were held illegally. At least three of these people have reportedly been convicted of murder, while several are serious sex offenders. Take a bow government, and, while you are at it, have a deeper look into our prisons. I am sure there are a few Australians incarcerated at the moment who would welcome the same opportunity that you have afforded these detainees. Who will take responsibility if any of these people released reoffend?