Trainer Sam Kavanagh eyes Hunter day boost in cancer battle

Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh is staying positive and is keen to rebuild his stable despite his ongoing battle with cancer.
And he is looking to Metallic Ruler to provide a boost on Saturday with victory in the group 3 Spring Stakes (1600m) on his home track's The Hunter program.
Kavanagh, 37, was diagnosed with cancer in his lower esophagus in July and has been having chemotherapy for several weeks while trying to oversee his stable, which he cut from 28 to 16 but has now built back to 20.
He is waiting to have scans to check his progress and determine whether he needs a gastrectomy, a surgery to remove part or all of of his stomach.
Fatigue has reduced Kavanagh's working hours but he remains determined to guide his team to success.
"I'm doing some chemo and I'll start some immunotherapy a bit before Christmas," Kavanagh said.
"I'm positive about it. I'm 37 and otherwise healthy and I don't feel any pain or anything. I only get fatigue from the chemo.
"It obviously affects things at work because I rely heavily on my partner Kelly and my staff, but everyone has really risen to the occasion and the horses are running well, and I've still got my finger on the pulse.
"I didn't react as poorly to the chemo as some people, I guess, so I've been still quite active and get about.
"It's the new normal now, so I've just got to keep soldiering on."
"My owners have been great, I do a podcast every couple of weeks to my owners and they get all the updates on the horses, but they know there's times where I just turn off my phone and I'll ring them when I'm right.
"And they know nothing is getting missed because Kelly is there and the horses are still running well."
Kavanagh said a smaller team, and load, has been working well for the stable but he was keen to expand.
"We are getting pretty positive results, so we plan to buy yearlings again this year at the sales and our owners are really supportive and we want to rebuild," he said.
"We just hope the next 12 months we get some positive reports and keep moving forward."
He can improve those expansion hopes on Saturday when he has two runners on Newcastle's annual standalone city program.
Metallic Ruler runs in the $250,000 Spring Stakes for three-year-olds, while Aramayo, which was fifth in the headline $1 million The Hunter (1300m) last year, is topweight in the Alf Kneebone Trans-Tasman Trophy Benchmark 88 Handicap (1850m).
Metallic Ruler, a $19 TAB chance from gate three, won a 1200m class 1 at Newcastle on October 14, then was just over a length away when fourth last start at Randwick in a 1300m benchmark 64. Aramayo, which won the Spring Stakes in 2018, was $15.
"Metallic Ruler is one of our better three-year-olds," Kavanagh said.
"If he wins, he guarantees himself a place in the Magic Millions, so that's a big thing for us.
"We're hopeful with him. He won pretty impressively here two starts ago, then ran fourth at Randwick, and the step up to the mile looks like it will suit him.
"We're pleased with him, but it's probably the strongest Spring Stakes since it's been moved to Hunter day.
"Aramayo is also in the Taree Cup on Sunday, which is a Big Dance qualifier, but we are more likely to run here on the home track. He runs well here at Newcastle."
"He hasn't won for a long time, but he ran third at Randwick and he's running well. He's just been picking up cheques consistently for the owners, so if he could get a result, that would be good.
"He ran second in a group 1 at 2000m so I think 1850 is not bad."
Kavanagh was aiming Kayobi at The Hunter but he bled after his first-up run when beaten narrowly at Rosehill.
