GONE are the days of grubby stubbies and stale stadium pies - there are new kids on the field.
McDonald Jones Stadium will welcome a host of Hunter-owned businesses into the venue on event days from January.
Amongst them are Uprising Bakery, Hunter Valley Premium Meats, Sushi Hub and Oakberry.
Venue manager Dean Mantle said the move would "enhance the all-round gust experience" for those travelling to the stadium. He hoped local brands would ensure Newcastle is on the national map for venue hotspots.
"It's hugely exciting, it brings with it a lot of new brands to our stadium," Mr Mantle said.
The endeavour will complement a suite of local beers, including Good Folk and Modus Operandi, that are already on offer in the western concourse.
Classic footy food like pies, sausage rolls and chips will still be on offer from current vendors, ensuring "there is something for everyone".
In a first-of-its-kind, the eastern terrace will be transformed into a barbeque area for bookings before events. The area has been largely unused in recent years, but will shortly be open before major events for dining and drinks.
"We are taking this space from something that is heavily under-utilised and creating something that provides a much more enhanced guest experience," Mr Mantle said.
Mr Mantle said he did not know of another stadium offering local brands at such magnitude.
"It provides something different - an add-on to make the whole event experience just that much better," he said.
The stadium has appointed Sydney-based Gema Group to manage the new hospitality roll-out, following a "competitive tender process".
Managing director Paul Valenti said diversifying food and offering healthy, local produce was a drawcard for Gema.
"We feel that the stadium is a really important venue. It's a meeting place, so why shouldn't we have great brands in the stadium?" he said
Different prices will be "key" to the new food offerings and Mr Valenti said his team would work with vendors to create options for different dietary requirements. These things had been carefully considered before selecting each business.
"There will always be a product for everyone. There is always going to be a standard pie, but for those who want something delicious and incredible like an Uprising pie, that will be available as well," he said.
Kyle Liston from Uprising Bakery said his team was working on "something special" to serve up.
And while game-day service will require vendors to change their staffing levels, Mr Valenti said his team will carefully manage this to ensure service at McDonald Jones in viable in the long-run.
"It's about making sure we are there to support [the brands] to do their best," he said.
The stadium's contract with Gema Group starts on January 1 2024 and services will be rolled out during the year.
