Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Business

McDonald Jones Stadium to host Uprising, other local brands

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated November 16 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Hellens (left) from Hunter Valley Premium Meats, Zara Foran of Oakberry Newcastle, Paul Valenti from Gema Group, Kyle Liston of Uprising Bakery, Dean Mantle from McDonald Jones Stadium and Eve Ge of Sushi Hub. Picture by Marina Neil
Jordan Hellens (left) from Hunter Valley Premium Meats, Zara Foran of Oakberry Newcastle, Paul Valenti from Gema Group, Kyle Liston of Uprising Bakery, Dean Mantle from McDonald Jones Stadium and Eve Ge of Sushi Hub. Picture by Marina Neil

GONE are the days of grubby stubbies and stale stadium pies - there are new kids on the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.