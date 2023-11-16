Elders and Isons penalised for post-race fracas at Tamworth

Maitland trainer Darren Elder was effectively suspended for a month and his brother, Bryan jnr, warned off for nine months after a Harness Racing NSW stewards inquiry into a post-race scuffle with Tom and Andrew Ison at Tamworth on November 2.
Darren Elder, the leading Hunter trainer with 78 wins this year, was outed for four months on Wednesday but three of those months were suspended "on the condition that he does not breach any conduct related rules for the next two years".
Bryan Elder jnr, a licensed stablehand, was given the biggest suspension for the incident.
Tom Ison was given a $5000 fine and a six-month ban but it was suspended entirely on the same two-year good behaviour bond handed to Darren Elder.
Ison's father, Andrew, was outed for three months, but it too was wholly suspended for two years.
The incident started after Tamworth trainer-driver Tom Ison had won race six with former Elder-prepared pacer Ashleys Blue Chip. Ison then made comments about Darren Elder "via the public address during a post-race interview that were inflammatory and insulting", stewards deemed.
They then found that Ison directed abusive language towards Darren Elder when returning to the race day stalls.
Stewards said Elder physically assaulted Ison when he forcefully pushed him in the back, resulting in him being propelled from the sulky seat towards the rear of the horse.
Stewards also deemed that Bryan Elder jnr forcefully grabbed Ison in the upper torso area and vigorously attempted to remove him from the sulky.
They also found that Andrew Ison became involved in the altercation between his son and Bryan Elder jnr when he "physically restrained Elder and forced him to the ground".
Evidence was taken from the four penalised, as well as steward Daniel Westwood, trainer Brendan James, drivers Blake Hughes, Grace Panella and Emma Ison and registered owner Bryan Elder snr, the father of Darren and Bryan jnr.
Four days after the incident, Tom Ison was fined $1000 for his conduct towards an on-course veterinarian at Newcastle.
Stewards found Ison deliberately obstructed the veterinary surgeon when he tried to carry out the required diagnostic examination on Bradness Abuela. They said Ison also used profanity towards him during the examination.
The Elders' punishments comes a month after Darren's son, Brad, was handed a 10-month ban for positive swabs from the same pacer.
Darren Elder and Tom Ison had runners at Thursday's Tamworth meeting. Ison trained the trifecta in the opening race won by Karalta Courage. Both also have runners at Newcastle's nine-race meeting on Friday night.
