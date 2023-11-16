Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Elders and Isons penalised for post-race fracas at Tamworth

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 16 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 3:11pm
Darren Elder
Darren Elder

Maitland trainer Darren Elder was effectively suspended for a month and his brother, Bryan jnr, warned off for nine months after a Harness Racing NSW stewards inquiry into a post-race scuffle with Tom and Andrew Ison at Tamworth on November 2.

