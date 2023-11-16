Sara Ryan turns down shot at The Hunter with Much Much Better

Wyong trainer Sara Ryan said a wide barrier swayed her against running Much Much Better in the $1 million Newcastle Herald The Hunter (1300m) on Saturday at Newcastle after the scratching of 2022 champion Vilana opened up a spot in the race on Thursday.
Much Much Better was the lowest-rated of the 19 acceptances for the maximum 16-horse race.
Given seven were dual acceptors for the $1 million Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes at Caulfield on the same day, Ryan's chances of gaining a runner in The Hunter were strong.
Ayrton and Strait Acer were early scratchings on Wednesday, putting Much Much Better on the cusp. The six-year-old Stratum gelding was into the race on Thursday morning when Godolphin's Vilana was scratched. Sydney Stakes-winning mare I Am Me, trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, followed later in the day.
Ryan also accepted for Much Much Better in the last race on Hunter day, a benchmark 96 handicap (1300m), and she decided to take the easier option on Thursday afternoon. Much Much Better drew the extreme outside in The Hunter, which was down to 14 runners.
"I would love to run in The Hunter it's just whether the pace of the race is going to suit him," Ryan said early on Thursday. "If he'd drawn a little further in, 100 per cent I'd be going to The Hunter, but he is going to have to do a lot of work early and it's a bigger task there, that's for sure."
Ryan also has Parry Sound racing in the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) on the program.
Parry Sound, a $19 TAB chance, was second in the listed Queensland Cup (2400m) last start on October 7.
"He'll definitely go around. He's had his little freshen up and he's ready to hopefully go one better than last start," Ryan said.
"There just wasn't a huge amount around for him," she said of the six weeks between runs.
"Being spring carnival, there were some very handy stayers around, so we'll head to this one then the Christmas Cup, then we'll probably look to aim him up at the Magic Millions again."
