Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Sara Ryan turns down shot at The Hunter with Much Much Better

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Ryan after her win with Attractable in the Big Dance. Picture Inglis
Sara Ryan after her win with Attractable in the Big Dance. Picture Inglis

Wyong trainer Sara Ryan said a wide barrier swayed her against running Much Much Better in the $1 million Newcastle Herald The Hunter (1300m) on Saturday at Newcastle after the scratching of 2022 champion Vilana opened up a spot in the race on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help