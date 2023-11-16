A COLLECTIVE of buyers who are prominent in Newcastle's hospitality and wedding industries are set to relaunch 48 Watt Street.
Sam Hearn, Bonnie Marshall, Jerome O'Connor, Angus Harper, Jess Farchione, Anthony Ford and Evan Renfrew are the new owners of the former church building which was sold in October for an undisclosed sum.
The inner-city Gothic-style building in Newcastle was listed for sale in July with Commercial Collective agents Adam Leacy and Isaac Reville through an expressions of interest campaign.
The property hit the market for sale just days after the venue's business operators were put into liquidation.
After the recent settlement of the property, the new owners have opened bookings for events from December onwards.
Mr Harper said 48 Watt Street would offer "an aspirational venue, with quality execution, premium service and a few surprises".
"We're excited to help people celebrate everything in life, from the biggest moments to intimate functions," Mr Harper said.
"That could be a wedding, birthday, fundraiser, drag brunch, corporate event, anything really."
He said the team's involvement in other Newcastle businesses and events positioned them to deliver a premium and tailored experience for people looking to celebrate at the venue.
Samuel Hearn and Bonnie Marshall founded The Wedding Social Co and Jerome O'Connor is a co-owner of Uptowns Bar with experience in the wedding industry as a singer.
Jess Farchione is a Hit106.9 Breakfast radio host, Newcastle tourism ambassador and marriage celebrant.
Ms Farchione's husband Angus Harper and Anthony Ford are part-owners of The Greenroof and other venues and major events in Newcastle, while Evan Renfrew is a distiller and compliance manager at Earp Distilling Co.
"Our vision is to provide couples an inner-city option for their wedding, one that is exciting, modern and fresh," Mr Hearn said.
"We're flipping the perception of a destination wedding venue on its head and providing an alternative right here in the beautiful city of Newcastle, set to attract locals as well as those who might not initially think to get married in Newcastle."
The catering offering would be announced at a later date, however, Mr Harper said the venue would focus on serving a variety of local beers, wines and spirits.
"We are proud Newcastle people," Mr Harper said.
"Anything that can attract people to our region, particularly into the CBD, is an important step forward for our city."
Bookings are open via the website at 48watt.com.au
