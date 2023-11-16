HUNTER locals will now be able to understand the region's health sector better at the click of a play button, thanks to a new video launched on Thursday.
The third instalment in Out Of the Square's (OOTS) Region Ready series features leading health experts from the Hunter. It aims to showcase the area's rich knowledge and future endeavours.
OOTS have partnered with Regional Development Australian Hunter (RDA Hunter) to bring the HealthTech Ready video to life.
Featured organisations include John Hunter Health Innovation Precinct, Hunter MedicalResearch Institute, University of Newcastle, Honeysuckle Health, Whiteley Corporation, Ethos Health, and Holland Healthcare
OOTS Managing director Marty Adnum said he hoped the video would be a one-stop guide to health in the Hunter, helping people to plan their future care.
[Hunter organisations] are world leaders in this field and have so much to be proud of, so it's only right these organisations are not only showcased but also celebrated," he said.
The advertising man is not scared to take on ventures outside of commercial business interests in a bid to help the community.
Earlier in 2023, OOTS partnered with the Newcastle Herald to deliver a series of videos about the region's energy and manufacturing capabilities.
"The Region Ready concept was initiated in 2019 and we've updated it yearly since then," Mr Adnum said. "It's having tremendous traction and great benefit to those that have used it."
The HealthTechReady video complements new research from an RDA Hunter survey which shows the region's health start-ups are collaborating with universities and hospitals at growing rates.
"Currently, 510 clinical trials are active, 43 per cent sponsored by industry - often global pharmaceuticals companies," RDA Hunter's Kate O'Mara wrote in a piece for the Herald.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.