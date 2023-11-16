Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Star Knights signing Kai Pearce-Paul booked in for surgery

By Robert Dillon
November 16 2023 - 3:39pm
Kai Pearce-Paul. Picture by Peter Lorimer
STAR Knights signing Kai Pearce-Paul looks certain to miss the entire pre-season and the opening rounds of 2024 after confirmation that he will need surgery to repair a toe injury.

