Trainer Lindsay Davis in position for track double

Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis believes suitable draws for Askey at The Gardens and Okey at Wentworth Park have the siblings well placed for wins on Friday.
Askey and another sibling, Keylin, have boxes eight and seven respectively for races at The Gardens, while Okey has two for his assignment that night at headquarters.
Davis said Askey, in the eighth over 515m, and Okey, in the 10th over 280m, were winning chances.
"Askey seems to go all right from out there," Davis said. "He will run a straight line to the turn and he's had two really good runs the last two weeks [for seconds] there so I'm expecting him to put in another good effort."
Okey has won eight of 16 tries at the track and distance and is back after an injury-enforced break.
"He loves the inside," she said. "He's feeling good. He had a little niggle a few weeks back. He missed the kick by 10 and when I got him home and checked him, he was a bit sore down the fibula, so he's had three weeks out. But he's had some free galloping this week and pulled up nice."
"Keylin, she's coming along nice and she's stepped up from the 270 to the 400s. Sometimes the box draw crucifies her but she can begin when she wants to."
