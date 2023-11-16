STORM cells rolled across the Hunter and Newcastle late on Thursday, interrupting what was a beautiful day of spring sunshine.
Temperatures reached a top of 23 degrees at Nobbys during the day, with the constant sea breeze keeping conditions comfortable.
Further inland at Maitland, the temperature reached 31 degrees, increasing to 35.7 degrees further west at Scone.
At Bar Beach, one eager paraglider was desperate to make the most of the sea breeze and fine weather, but almost came unstuck attempting to take off near Cooks Hill Surf Club.
The Bureau of Meteorology said there was a medium chance of a thunderstorm late on Thursday afternoon and evening for Newcastle.
The rain was tipped to stick around for a brief shower on Friday morning.
However, the weather is forecast to improve ahead of Newcastle's big weekend.
Clear skies are predicted for the Newcastle Williamtown Air Show and the Newcastle Herald The Hunter horse race on Saturday.
There are partly cloudy conditions forecast for Sunday, reaching a top of 27 degrees in Newcastle and 30 degrees at Cessnock.
It follows warnings of a potentially challenging few months ahead.
A combined El Nino and positive Indian Ocean Dipole, coupled with climate change, is expected to bring dangerous weather to the region this summer.
The El Nino declaration could mean more prolonged and intense heatwaves than usual.
The expected extreme temperatures pose a real risk to the elderly, young children and people with pre-existing medical conditions.
The El Nino also increases the risk of bushfires, severe storms, possible power outages, floods and damage to property.
Large parts of the Hunter, including Newcastle, have already been drought-declared.
