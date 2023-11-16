STORM cells are rolling across the Hunter and Newcastle, interrupting what was a beautiful day of spring sunshine.
Temperatures reached a top of 23 degrees at Nobbys Beach on Thursday as the constant sea breeze kept conditions comfortable.
Up the Hunter at Maitland it reached 31 degrees and the temperature maxed out at 35.7 degrees at Scone.
At Bar Beach one eager paraglider was desperate to make the most of the sea breeze and fine weather, but almost came unstuck taking off near Cooks Hill Surf Club.
The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a medium chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening for Newcastle. The rain is tipped to stick around for a brief shower on Friday morning.
However, the weekend is expected to be a cracker. Clear skies are predicted for the Newcastle Williamtown Air Show and the Newcastle Herald The Hunter horse race on Saturday.
There are partly cloudy conditions forecast for Sunday, reaching a top of 27 degrees in Newcastle and 30 degrees at Cessnock.
