Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Health

Darolutamide drug approved for late-stage prostate cancer

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated November 16 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied
Picture supplied

MEN with late-stage prostate cancer may now be able to live years longer than expected thanks to a newly-approved drug.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.