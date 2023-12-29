Central Coast earns its place on the foodie map

Kefi is the latest venture from the Meraki Group, a waterfront Greek restaurant located on the Koolewong Marina with panoramic views of Brisbane Water. The menu merges traditional modern and Greek dishes with greatest hits including spanakopita, moussaka, chargrilled octopus, souvlaki, keftedes and more. Enjoy standouts such as lamb keftedes with oregano, feta and tomato or Ossetra Malossol Greek Caviar on a potato gratin, mascarpone, and herb, while taking in the landscape and local wildlife. With a generous menu of wines and cocktails on offer, there will be many reasons to revisit this spot over the summer.