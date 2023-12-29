Central Coast earns its place on the foodie map

TOURISTS are flocking to the NSW Central Coast to try its many new restaurants and experiences.
Restaurants Kefi at Koolewong and Meribella at Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific are just two of the latest hot spots to hit the Central Coast, joining a line-up of culinary players like Yellowtail, Motel Mezza, Lago Cucina, The Lucky Bee, Safran, The Cowrie, Saddles, Suq and Osteria il Coccia.
Kefi is the latest venture from the Meraki Group, a waterfront Greek restaurant located on the Koolewong Marina with panoramic views of Brisbane Water. The menu merges traditional modern and Greek dishes with greatest hits including spanakopita, moussaka, chargrilled octopus, souvlaki, keftedes and more. Enjoy standouts such as lamb keftedes with oregano, feta and tomato or Ossetra Malossol Greek Caviar on a potato gratin, mascarpone, and herb, while taking in the landscape and local wildlife. With a generous menu of wines and cocktails on offer, there will be many reasons to revisit this spot over the summer.
Helmed by emerging talent and head chef Joshua Mason, Meribella is the latest restaurant to join the line-up at Terrigal. Armed with Michelin-starred credentials - from working in international restaurants like two-star Michelin Atelier Crenn in San Francisco - Mason is returning to the Central Coast where he grew up.
The new menu will feature a fresh take on the classics, inspired by its nostalgic seaside location. Bringing a new era of sophisticated dining to the coast, the light-filled conservatory with an ocean vista and a spacious adjoining bar will be known for its warm atmosphere, upscale dining, eclectic wine list and legendary cocktails.
Not long ago Terrigal's Maew Maew opened its doors, debuting an inclusive Asian street-food restaurant, cocktail bar, and spot for the latest tunes. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Amelia Samingkaw and Yoddy Samingkaw, visitors to this summer spot can expect garlic and ginger chicken wings, Hainanese chicken, and classics like Nasi Goreng pork belly, topped off with Pa Tong Go, Thai-style donuts served with pandan coconut custard.
Staying on the Asian theme, Soph's Dumplings has opened in Erina, selling out of its dumplings on the first day. A regular at Like Minds' Wednesday farmer's market, the new bricks and mortar menu for Soph's includes Golden Curry Pork Dumplings, Shin Ramen-K Beef BBQ Dumplings, Crispy Chicken Wings, Kimchi Spring Rolls topped off with a Miso Choc Chip touted by the Soph's Dumplings team as "no description needed, just a total slay."
Bars and nightlife continue to hop, with the addition of BLKbird in Toukley and Jerry Sent Me in Wyong. Both join an ever-growing scene of tiki bars, cocktails, and beer spots including Bar Toto, Pocket Bar and Mumbo Jumbos.
Immersive activities and bookable experiences are also on the up with Distillery Botanica, a boutique distillery tucked in three acres of beautiful gardens on the coast, offering new experiences by herbalist and award-winning distiller Philip Moore. Visitors to the Central Coast can enjoy general tastings, a garden and distillery tour, cocktail making and create your own gin courses and more.
Four new businesses have also been added to the Central Coast Makers Trail, bringing the total to 12, with opportunities to go behind the scenes with some of the creative producers that define the region. This includes Gingerbread Making, a crash course in Botanical Wine Making that embraces permaculture and farming techniques, and Little Creek Cheese Factory that offers an insider's look at cheese craftsmanship.
"We are thrilled to see so many new compelling restaurants and experiences going live and in time for the summer peak season," says Melanie Smith, director of community and recreation services for Central Coast Council.
"The Central Coast food scene is ever evolving and from north to south through to the hinterland, the flavours on offer both in terms of dining and culture continue to solidify our position as a destination for both culinary connoisseurs and those seeking new experiences."
This summer, Gosford will be hosting Good Times Summer as part of its Safer Cities: Her Way program. Hosted with Transport NSW, the vibrant initiative runs until January 28 and features activities, specials and events concentrated at Kibble Park, Donnison Street and Gosford, with further programming information to be announced.
To explore more about the Central Coast visit lovecentralcoast.com
The top 10 domestic travel destinations in Australia are all regional, and nine out of the 10 are coastal, according to the latest DSpark report, commissioned by Tourism and Transport Forum (TTF) Australia.
The Central Coast is sitting at number 10, with overall growth post-pandemic at 2 per cent. More significant, however, is the growth in what is considered the "high yield" visitor group - those between 30 and 64 years - which is up by 6.1 per cent. Overnight stays on the coast are also now at 2.4 per cent.
Council's acting director community and recreation services, Brett Sherar, says the report highlights the continuing trend for Australians to explore destinations in their own backyard.
"This was good news for the Central Coast, as we're so accessible for the huge visitor market from Sydney," he says.
According to the a NPWS Park Visitor Survey, 5 million people visited Brisbane Water National Park in 2022, making it the 10th most-visited national park in NSW.
