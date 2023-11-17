Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Jets coach Gary van Egmond seeks response against Melbourne City

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MelindaJ Barbieri will be key to Newcastle's attack when they host Melbourne City on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
MelindaJ Barbieri will be key to Newcastle's attack when they host Melbourne City on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle coach Gary van Egmond believes facing competition heavyweights Melbourne City presents the perfect opportunity for the Jets to give a better account of themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.