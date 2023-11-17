NEWCASTLE students have taken a sick day for a 'sick planet' targeting the Albanese Labor Government.
Around 20 members of Newcastle's Strike 4 Climate group walked out of school with hundreds of others in Sydney on Friday, November 17, in protest over Albo's "climate failures".
Warners Bay High School HSC graduate, Ben Snedden, 17, said it was exciting to see the support for action and gave him confidence.
"It made me really hopeful. It's pretty easy to get pessimistic about the climate crisis, but today showed me we have the opportunity to make a difference," he said.
"It was really great to hear from speakers and such a diverse group of people who are working towards the same goal."
Mr Snedden said as a young person he felt disregarded in making decisions that would affect his future.
"I feel as though politicians are making decisions about the environment, decisions that affect our future and maybe not really caring because it doesn't directly affect them. Or maybe they think by the time climate change affects us it'll be way in the future - but we're seeing it now," he said.
As Australia braces for a hot summer and bushfires, strikers are protesting the government is failing on its promise of climate leadership and pouring more fuel on the crisis through approving four new coal mines and potential gas projects.
"I want to grow up and experience life and I can only do that if the world still exists, so that's why I care," Mr Snedden said.
School Strike 4 Climate Australia developed a doctor's certificate in partnership with climate scientists, allowing students to take the sick day from school.
