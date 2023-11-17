Newcastle Herald
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Education

Young entrepreneurs and innovative teachers recognised at Hunter Young Business Mind Awards

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 17 2023 - 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young entrepreneurs and innovative teachers at the 2023 Hunter Young Business Mind Awards. Picture supplied
Young entrepreneurs and innovative teachers at the 2023 Hunter Young Business Mind Awards. Picture supplied

YOUNG entrepreneurs and innovative teachers have been celebrated at the Hunter Young Business Mind Awards (HYBMA) at University of Newcastle's I2N on Honeysuckle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.