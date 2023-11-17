YOUNG entrepreneurs and innovative teachers have been celebrated at the Hunter Young Business Mind Awards (HYBMA) at University of Newcastle's I2N on Honeysuckle.
In its sixth year, the awards are supported by Hunter Water and Ampcontrol who are seeking next-generation skills to future-proof their businesses.
Joshua Pidgeon, 14, was the winner of the Design and Technology award for developing sustainable bus shelters and said it was "amazing to speak with industry experts and showcase ideas".
"I was excited to talk to the Newcastle Airport Astra Aerolab representative for over 30 minutes. I learnt a lot through this project, about the design process, pre-modelling and sustainable materials used in construction," he said.
"I'm hoping to apply again next year."
Lotus Antoni was the winner of the Business Enterprise award for her DairyWay submission.
"I want to take my concept to UNSW to find the right formula for my sustainable milk carton, to research the correct formula and then take it to the government," she said.
Taya Porter, 14, who uses a wheelchair, put her frustrations when shopping into developing a design for an accessible self-checkout.
"Our design for accessible self-checkouts will provide greater independence for people like me," she said.
"It creates a better quality of life for those in a wheelchair and able-bodied people who may not be suited to the usual check out design."
Across several different categories, entrants tried to solve real world problems with runners up winning $500 and winners receiving $1000.
Other problems tackled by the students included portable washing and spinning device for backpackers; a school uniform recycling program; an app that records where you've parked your car; a product that promotes nutrient density in the soil and many more innovative ideas.
HYBMA Sub-Committee Chair, Nudge On CEO and FYA Young Social Prioneer Tricia Martin said she sees the organisation as a proud champion of young innovators across the Hunter region.
"And we don't plan to slow down," she said.
"In 2024 HYBMA will spotlight and celebrate Hunter youth spanning from primary school to 25 years of age who have developed entrepreneurial solutions to challenges spanning from sustainability, design and tech to accessibility."
The Teacher Innovation Award - Winner: Jade Bassett, Rutherford Technology High Women in Stem. Runner up: Caroline Phillips and Amy Radford, Macquarie College Transdisciplinary Education Program.
Primary Students Innovation in Sustainability - Winner: Creative Creators Team, Shoal Bay Primary School Creative Creators. Runner up: The Youth Environment Council, Belltrees Primary School Biological Bubble Bath.
Secondary & Under 25's Innovation in Sustainability - Winner: Isabelle Donohoe, Hunter Valley Grammar Aquarinse. Runner up: Isabella McGhie, Belmont Christian College Izzys Services Sustainability.
Secondary & Under 25's Innovation in Business Enterprise - Winner - Lotus Antoni, Rutherford High School DairyWay. Runner up: Annabel McKensey, Zara Campbell, Kiara Drinkwater, Newcastle Grammar Find my Car.
Secondary & Under 25's Innovation in Social Enterprise - Winner: Tilly Bevin, Taya Porter, Alice Wilkinson, Emma Collinson, Samia Burke, Laura Gabrielli, Hunter School of Performing Arts Accessible Self-Checkout. Runner up: Annika van Woerkom, Hunter Valley Grammar Safe Seats.
Secondary & Under 25's Innovation in Design & Technology - Winner: Joshua Pidgeon, Bishop Tyrell Anglican College Star School Transport and Roads Shelter Plan. Runner up: Charles Cohen, Newcastle Grammar School Zenithium the future of security assets.
