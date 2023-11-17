Minjee sets up shot at rich payday

Minjee Lee has continued her red-hot form in a flying start to the LPGA Tour's rich and prestigious season-ending championship in Florida.
Australia's world No.5 opened with a bogey-free eight-under 64 to sit just one shot behind first-round co-leaders Nasa Hataoka of Japan and China's Ruoning Yin at the CME Group Tour Championship.
After beginning with three straight pars, Lee caught fire with eight birdies in her last 15 holes at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples.
"I hit a lot of good shots in today," Lee said after icing her round with a 30-foot birdie putt from off the 18th green.
"Obviously giving myself a lot of birdie opportunities so I didn't have too many putts that I had to save for par, which is always nice.
"Hopefully I can get it going, get it bogey-free for the rest of the week."
A third victory from her past four starts would earn the 27-year-old the biggest purse in women's golf, a cheque for $US2 million ($A3.1 million).
Meanwhile, it was the most awkward lie of the day for Rory McIlroy.
McIlroy's shot on the par-three 13th hole at the DP World Tour Championship on Thursday somehow landed in the lap of a female spectator as she lay on grass to the right of the green.
Amid much laughter, the rest of the spectators retreated but the woman remained lying down, with her feet crossed and the ball lodged between her legs. The match referee arrived and gave McIlroy a drop.
McIlroy finished the first round one under par, four shots off the lead.
"You can get up," a laughing McIlroy said to the woman, who handed him the ball, stood up, picked up her bag and returned to the gallery to cheers.
McIlroy chipped onto the green and wound up making bogey en route to his first-round one-under 71.
