Newcastle Herald
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Sky Lab ready to launch in The Beauford for Paul Perry

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 17 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sky Lab.
Sky Lab.

Master Newcastle trainer Paul Perry was encouraged by Sky Lab's latest run as he prepares a dual shot at the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) on Saturday on his home track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.