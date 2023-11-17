Sky Lab ready to launch in The Beauford for Paul Perry

Master Newcastle trainer Paul Perry was encouraged by Sky Lab's latest run as he prepares a dual shot at the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) on Saturday on his home track.
Sky Lab ran an eye-catching sixth first-up in the $1 million Newcastle Herald The Hunter (1300m) last year after an injury at the trials delayed his spring campaign.
The Real Impact gelding finished that preparation with victory in the $1 million Magic Millions Subzero over 2200m on the Gold Coast.
This time around, plans for the six-year-old have remained on track and he hits The Beauford at his sixth run for the campaign.
At his most recent effort, he came from last to finish sixth, less than two lengths away, in the Rosehill Gold Cup (2000m) when denied a clear shot at the leaders late.
From gate six, Sky Lab was a $5 second elect with TAB for The Beauford, just behind Chris Waller's Canberra Legend ($4.40). Jason Collett has the ride again.
"His last run was good," Perry said. "He took a couple of runs to come to it, which was only natural, but his last run was good and what you wanted to see. He'd have to have a chance. He ran in the sprint race last year, which probably didn't suit him but he ran well."
Perry also has Olympic Gaze ($41) in the race. The six-year-old, which has gate four and Tom Sherry to ride, was runner-up in The Beauford two years ago behind Torrens, which is also back for another shot. Olympic Gaze has been second last at his past two starts, both at Rosehill over shorter trips, but he won there over 2400m one run earlier.
"This will suit him much better and his last run was good too. He was a bit unlucky," Perry said.
"But this isn't an easy race anyway you look at it. He'd have an each-way chance."
Perry also has Pandano ($10) in race nine, a benchmark 78 over a mile, and Uncle Harry ($61) in the Spring Stakes.
"He'd have a chance," he said of Pandano.
"His last run was 1800, he had to carry 61 kilos, so it wasn't to suit him really."
"Uncle Harry hasn't run a bad race, but he's really up in class tomorrow. The form around him though is very good."
