Nathan Doyle trio in mix for victories on Hunter day

Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle believes Hide Your Heart can take another step up on The Hunter program.
Doyle has four runners down to race on his home track's biggest day but said Max Lees Classic entry Body Of Venus may be scratched because of a wide draw.
It will still leave Doyle with winning hopes, including Hide Your Heart ($8.50) in the 1400m benchmark 78 for fillies and mares. The five-year-old has won her past three starts, rising from a Scone benchmark 58 to a mares' 72 in town.
"It's the right stepping stone, especially three kilos off her back, down to 54, and mares in form seem to hold it," Doyle said. "She's been impressive at all three starts, so I expect her to run well again. She just probably needs a bit of genuine tempo up front to allow the backmarkers to get into the race."
He also has Cosmic Field ($8) and Modern Millie ($6.50) in the Midway benchmark 72 handicap (1600m), both from wide alleys. He was confident Cosmic Field could defy the odds after a last-start win at Newcastle.
"He's more than up to it and is probably a massive chance," he said. "When he came back this prep we rode him on speed first start and he was disappointing, but then we went back to riding him how he won his first start, with cover, and he showed his true form at home. He was dominant after nearly hitting the deck with a bad check."
"From that gate, we'll ride him quiet and if they get going up front, he could well put them away late.
"Modern Millie, she's always getting beat only a couple of lengths, she's very consistent and I'm sure she will be thereabouts again.
"Drawn a bit sticky but Zac [Lloyd] will be able to sum it up from that fair start for the mile at Newcastle. I'm sure she will be thereabouts if she gets a nice run in transit."
