Jockey Dylan Gibbons on a high for first crack at The Hunter

NOT that long ago, a first ride in his home track's biggest race, the $1 million Newcastle Herald The Hunter (1300m), would have been a much bigger deal for apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons.
But given his maiden group 1 win in April in the $2 million Sydney Cup aboard Explosive Jack, then first rides in the two biggest races on the calendar - The Everest and Melbourne Cup - over the past five weeks, the 22-year-old from Waratah is understandably taking his chance on Opal Ridge on Saturday in his stride.
"There are that many million-dollar races now, it just seems like nothing, but it's still good though," said Gibbons, who narrowly missed a ride in The Hunter in 2021 when Never Talk was an emergency.
"It's good to be at the home track and still riding in some big races."
Newcastle's annual standalone city program was the scene of Gibbons' first major success two years ago, when he won the group 3 Spring Stakes (1600m) on Festival Dancer.
He heads to Saturday's meeting not only with an $8 TAB chance in the main event, but with a shot of repeating the Spring Stakes success with Richard and Will Freedman-trained filly Just In Time ($9).
"It would be nice to win it again, that's for sure," he said. "[Just In Time] won at Newcastle at its first start then went to Melbourne, from 1200m straight to a mile, and didn't disgraced itself there when beaten three lengths in a group 3 [Carbine Club Stakes].
"So sticking to the mile and getting back to its usual way of going is going to play into its hands.
"It and Opal Ridge, you'd like to think they will both be in the finish."
The feature chances are part of a strong book of rides for Gibbons. He partners Resistable ($3.50) in race two, Devocean ($12) in the third, Chase My Crown ($13) in the fourth, Herman Hesse ($34) in the fifth and Tavi Time ($3.40) in the ninth.
Tavi Time is one of the best chances for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, Gibbons' boss, on the day after a luckless first-up run when seventh.
"Resistable is a good chance," he said. "It only just got beat in the Four Pillars the other day and it was on speed and rolling along. It was tough not to get beaten far. As long as that run hasn't knocked the wind out of it, it should be a good hope.
"Devocean will run good. It just didn't have a lot of luck when I rode it last time [when fifth]. It needs momentum and I didn't get it. It's drawn a bit sticky from 18 but it should be getting momentum from there.
"Chase My Crown, I think the key is she's back to the 1400. She probably just travels too good to get a mile, but she tries that hard, you can never rule her out. She's drawn soft to get a nice smother so she can run a cheeky race.
"Tavi Time missed the kick, got bumped and nearly fell over last start. He got too far back to win but did a massive job to get as close as he did."
"Herman Hesse may be going to the Taree Cup instead. At his best, he's probably good enough, but he hasn't put his best foot forward of late. But his last trial suggests he's going well."
