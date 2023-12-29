Sweet as: Alex the baker's business success just icing on the cake

SWEET isn't just Alex Coppleman's personality, it's his business.
While it might not have always been a piece of cake, the 28-year-old baker, who has Down syndrome, started Mr Alexander's Sweet Eats with the help of his mum Vicky and cooking teachers Karen and Michelle.
Now, the Central Coast local is selling like hot cakes, with high demand for his sticky date puddings, gingerbread chalets as well as cookies and fruit cakes over the silly season.
"I like baking cakes and cookies," Mr Coppleman said.
"The best part is decorating cakes and giving them to people, I like to make people happy when I give them their cake."
It all started in his mum's kitchen, until he stepped up his skills and wanted to learn more about how to be independent at a Thermomix baking class.
He learned how to shop and cook for himself and gained confidence in the kitchen with measuring and weighing, watching the scales and reading recipes.
Mr Coppleman had been baking for friends and family for about seven years when he started at a disability baking school and learned to make cupcakes and decorate them.
He loved it so much he went to cake decorating classes and is now a tough competitor, taking out the Choice Award at the Australian Cake Decorating Network Awards and 2023 Rising Star of the Year at the Australasian Cake Oscar Awards.
"Even though I have Down syndrome I won them against all mainstream decorators in Australia," he said.
"My favourite cakes are competition cakes because I get to make my own design and have fun.
"I have won first at Gosford Show and a first at Newcastle Show where I was also Best Novice in Show.
"I also love baking and eating salted caramel slice."
His sweet tooth has earned him a seat at the table with some famous faces, including award-winning pastry chef Anna Polyviou and former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.
And he's taken his talents to the internet, hoping to gain a following among fellow foodies on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram and inspire other people with disabilities to chase their dreams.
"Of course I would, because they are good at what they do and they can have fun and be proud of themselves," he said.
"I'm happy and proud of what I have done."
Mr Coppleman was also chosen for a couple of years to be one of only two cake decorators in Australia as a Katy Sue design team member, where he baked cakes using new release moulds which were displayed on the website as examples of how to use them.
His business has taken off, with orders sometimes three to six months in advance for cakes, sugar cookies, caramel slice, carrot cake, cupcakes, sticky date pudding and gingerbread.
For more information, search Mr Alexander's Sweet Eats on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.