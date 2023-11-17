Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Godolphin out to build on Hunter day success in Max Lees Classic

By Craig Kerry
November 18 2023 - 6:00am
Vilana wins last year's The Hunter.
Godolphin will try to extend the amazing Hunter day success of dam Retsina when filly Efharisto competes in the Max Lees Classic (900m) for two-year-olds at Newcastle on Saturday.

