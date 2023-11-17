Godolphin out to build on Hunter day success in Max Lees Classic

Godolphin will try to extend the amazing Hunter day success of dam Retsina when filly Efharisto competes in the Max Lees Classic (900m) for two-year-olds at Newcastle on Saturday.
Savatiano (2019) and Vilana (2022), both progeny of Retsina, have won the $1 million Newcastle Herald Hunter (1300m) for Godolphin.
Efharisto, a daughter of Blue Point and Retsina, will tackle the Max Lees Classic, the opening race on Newcastle's standalone city program, along with stablemate Gram, an Exceed And Excel colt out of Sayf Shamal.
Gram was the better favoured of the unraced pair in the TAB market at $4.20, but Efharisto ($10) won her most recent Hawkesbury trial and has drawn well in gate two with Zac Lloyd aboard.
"She's another one of these Blue Points who is showing plenty early," trainer James Cummings said.
"She's got a bit of growing to do, but she's got natural speed and can show it. I can see her running a race, also."
Gram was third in the same trial and has Tyler Schiller riding from gate seven.
"A lot to like about him but he's learning to put it all together," Cummings said.
"He's got scope, he's got class about him and he moves well. He's got a lot of pace about him, got a turn of foot. He's stepping out to make his debut in a sharp race, but he's a sharp horse."
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Market Magic was the $2.40 favourite.
